Kvaratskhelia included in PSG squad for Champions League clash with Brest

PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his sides second goal...

PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Michel Euler

PARIS — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to play his first Champions League match in a PSG shirt when his new club takes on Ligue 1 rival Brest this week.

PSG travels to the Stade de Roudourou in the first leg of their playoff on Tuesday.

The French league leader warmed up for the game with an impressive 4-1 victory against Monaco during which Kvaratskhelia scored his first goal for PSG.

The Georgia winger joined from Napoli for a reported 70 million euros ($72 million) during the winter transfer window. Following his arrival mid-January at PSG he was not authorized to feature in the Champions League until after the league phase was over.

PSG coach Luis Enrique has selected a group of 20 players for the match against Brest, with midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery missing through injury.

