Nice draws 2-2 at last-place Montpellier in French league, Brest wins

PARIS — It has been a perfect week for Brest.

Following its 1-0 win against PSV on Tuesday, the surprise package of the Champions League followed up with a 4-1 defeat of Nantes in the French league on Sunday.

Substitute Abdallah Sima scored a brace after Kamory Doumbia and Brendan Chardonnet gave Brest a 2-0 halftime lead. Douglas Augusto was on the score sheet for Nantes.

Last season, Brest secured the final automatic berth for French clubs in the Champions League with a third-place finish. The club’s results on the domestic scene have not been as good this season and Brest had lost four of its five previous league matches.

The attack-minded Brittany side remains in 11th place, one point behind Reims. Nantes is 14th.

Nice draws at Montpellier

Nice twice failed to hold on to its lead in a 2-2 draw at struggling Montpellier.

Three days after conceding a late goal in a 2-1 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League, Nice missed the chance to cut the gap with its rivals in the race for European spots.

Nice remained in sixth place, six points behind second-place Marseille and Monaco, who both have 30 points.

Last-place Montpellier will have regrets, too, after missing several chances in the last 10 minutes. It was a lively contest at the Stade de La Mosson, with the teams mustering a combined total of 38 scoring attempts.

Back to action after a months-long absence and several injuries, defender Theo Sainte-Luce leveled the score at 2-2 in the 80th for Montpellier. He came close to a brace but his attempt from a corner in the 90th was off target.

“I’ve been through some tough challenges and hard times,” Sainte-Luce said. “So being rewarded like this definitely feels good.”

Leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts in-form Lyon later Sunday.

In other matches, Rennes beat Angers 2-0 and Strasbourg won 3-0 at Le Havre.