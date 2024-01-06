PSG defender Milan Škriniar needs operation on left ankle

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Škriniar will have an operation after dislocating his left ankle, potentially ruling him out of both legs of the Champions League round-of-16 contest against Real Sociedad.

PSG said Saturday that tests revealed damage to the side of the ankle and that he will have the operation next week in Qatar.

The French champion did not specify when the Slovakia international will return. Media reports estimated he'll be out several weeks.

The central defender limped off in the 71st minute of Wednesday's Champions Trophy win over Toulouse and was replaced by new signing Lucas Beraldo — a 20-year-old Brazilian.

Škriniar had started to settle following a difficult start to his PSG career after joining from Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A title in 2021, two Italian Cups, and reached the Champions League final last year.

Škriniar could now miss both legs against Sociedad — home on Feb. 14, away on March 5.

PSG is already without central defender Presnel Kimpembe, who is recovering an Achilles tendon operation, leaving coach Luis Enrique with little cover in central defense.

Nordi Mukiele has not established himself since joining from Leipzig 18 months ago and Beraldo is inexperienced, meaning PSG may have to buy a player during the January transfer window.