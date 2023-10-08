Pukki scores four goals, Minnesota United ends Galaxy's playoff hopes with 5-2 victory

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Teemu Pukki scored three of his four goals in the second half to propel Minnesota United to a 5-2 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night, eliminating the Galaxy from playoff contention.

Pukki set a club record with his effort for Minnesota United (10-12-11), helping the team keep its playoff hopes alive. Darwin Quintero scored three goals in a 2018 match to set the previous mark.

Pukki scored in the 45th minute to give Minnesota United a 2-1 lead at halftime. He added goals in the 60th, 67th and 76th minutes, giving him 10 goals in just 12 starts and 13 appearances for the club this season. Emanuel Reynoso had an assist on Pukki's first netter. His second goal was unassisted. Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Reynoso had assists on Pukki's third goal and Franco Fragapane notched a helper on his fourth. Hlongwane also had an assist on Hassani Dotson's third goal of the campaign, giving the club a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

Tyler Boyd scored for a seventh time this season to pull the Galaxy (8-13-11) even at 1-1. Dejan Joveljic scored his fifth goal of the season, unassisted in the 82nd minute to complete the scoring.

Dayne St. Clair tallied six saves for Minnesota United. Jonathan Bond stopped eight shots for LA.

The Galaxy lead the all-time series 7-3-4. The club hasn't won in its last three visits, though, after posting 4-0-1 mark in its first five trips. LA has conceded mulltiple goals in a team-record seven straight league matches.

The Galaxy return home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Minnesota United returns to action on Oct. 21 at Sporting Kansas City.

