Spanish police detain 3 people for racist slurs during the clasico match at Madrid's stadium

MADRID — Spanish police have detained three people for allegedly having targeted players with racist chants during Real Madrid’s home game against Barcelona last month.

Spain’s National Police said Saturday that they have evidence that the detainees used racist slurs to insult two players during the “clasico” match that ended in a 4-0 victory for Barcelona.

The players were not identified by the police, but local media reports based on videos images of the match reported racist slurs being hurled from the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu at Barcelona forwards Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Real Madrid was quick to denounce the incident and said it would help find the perpetrators.

Spanish soccer has been struggling to stamp out racist slurs against players, especially Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.