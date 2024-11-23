SportsSoccer

Spanish police detain 3 people for racist slurs during the clasico match at Madrid's stadium

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, top, after scoring...

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, top, after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Spanish police have detained three people for allegedly having targeted players with racist chants during Real Madrid’s home game against Barcelona last month.

Spain’s National Police said Saturday that they have evidence that the detainees used racist slurs to insult two players during the “clasico” match that ended in a 4-0 victory for Barcelona.

The players were not identified by the police, but local media reports based on videos images of the match reported racist slurs being hurled from the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu at Barcelona forwards Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Real Madrid was quick to denounce the incident and said it would help find the perpetrators.

Spanish soccer has been struggling to stamp out racist slurs against players, especially Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.

More soccer news

Valencia honors flood victims in 1st game back at stadium since the natural disaster
Chelsea closes gap on Premier League leader Liverpool by beating Leicester 2-1
Spanish police detain 3 people for racist slurs during the clasico match at Madrid's stadium
Valladolid loses again and Getafe ends winless run in La Liga
Kane hat trick against Augsburg hides Bayern's concerning lack of goals1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME