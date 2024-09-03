SportsSoccer

Valencia forward Rafa Mir arrested by Spanish police for alleged sexual assault

Sevilla's Rafa Mir arrives for a training session at the...

Sevilla's Rafa Mir arrives for a training session at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Credit: AP/Darko Bandic

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Valencia forward Rafa Mir has been arrested by Spanish police for alleged sexual assault, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The club issued the statement after Mir's arrest was reported by Spanish media. The club said “it is aware of said arrest” and it would collaborate with authorities.

Spanish media reports Mir was arrested by the Civil Guard in Valencia after an accusation by his supposed victim, a woman.

Mir, aged 27, joined Valencia this season on loan from fellow Spanish club Sevilla.

Valencia forward Rafa Mir arrested by Spanish police for alleged sexual assault
