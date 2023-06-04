Ramírez, Hernández lead Crew to 4-2 victory over Charlotte

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Christian Ramírez scored in each half, Cucho Hernández added a goal and an assist and the Columbus Crew doubled up Charlotte FC 4-2 on Saturday night.

Ramírez put Columbus (7-6-3) on top early, scoring in the 5th minute.

Hernández notched an assist on Ramírez's fourth goal of the season. The assist gives Hernández, who scored the winner on Wednesday in a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids, a hand in at least one goal in seven straight matches. He joins Edson Buddle (2003) as the only Crew players to accomplish the feat.

Ramírez, along with Yaw Yeboah, picked up an assist in the 21st minute on a goal by Max Arfsten to make it 2-0. Arfsten's second goal of his rookie season came in his first start and fourth appearance. He also has two assists. Arfsten was the Crew's first pick — 14th overall — in the 2023 draft.

Hernández scored in the 43rd minute to put the Crew up 3-0 at halftime. Lucas Zelarayán and Aidan Morris had assists on Hernández's third goal this year.

Charlotte (6-8-3) made things interesting when Karol Swiderski found the net in the 56th minute and Justin Meram scored unassisted two minutes later to cut the deficit to 3-2. Ashley Westwood had an assist on Swiderski's fifth goal of the season. Meram scored his third.

Ramírez pushed the lead back to two one minute after Meram's goal, using assists from Zelarayán and Arfsten.

Patrick Schulte totaled two saves for Columbus. Kristijan Kahlina saved three shots for Charlotte.

The Crew improved to 10-1-5 in its last 16 home matches. Columbus has scored a league-high 25 goals at home this season.

Charlotte returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Columbus travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

