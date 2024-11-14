Ranieri takes over at crisis-hit Roma, the Giallorrosi's third coach this season

ROME — Claudio Ranieri was named Roma’s third coach of the season on Thursday, taking over for the fired Ivan Juric at the crisis-hit club.

It’s the 73-year-old Ranieri’s third time coaching his hometown club, having previously guided the Giallorossi from 2009-11 and in 2019. He also began his playing career with Roma.

Juric was fired on Sunday after a 3-2 home loss to Bologna left Roma in 12th place and only four points above the Serie A relegation zone.

Juric replaced the popular Daniele De Rossi in September.

Overall, Ranieri becomes Roma’s fourth coach this year, with De Rossi having taken over for Jose Mourinho in January.

“At the conclusion of the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will be an adviser to the ownership on all sporting matters at the club,” Roma said. “The search for a future coach will proceed over the next months. Claudio will have input in that decision as well.”

It’s been a crisis-filled season for Roma’s American owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

Claudio Ranieri enters the field prior to an Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Empoli, at the Olympic stadium in Rome, on March 11, 2019. Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Fans protested after De Rossi, a former club captain, was fired. Then CEO and general manager Lina Souloukou resigned days later after fans blamed her for De Rossi’s departure.

Ranieri helped Cagliari avoid relegation last season and had said that would be his final club job but he apparently couldn’t turn down Roma.

Ranieri is best known for leading Leicester to the English Premier League title in 2016.

He faces a difficult debut at Serie A leader Napoli in 10 days.