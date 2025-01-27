SportsSoccer

Amorim says he would have 63-year-old GK coach on bench for Man United rather than Rashford

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, during a training session in...

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, during a training session in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, ahead of the Europa League soccer match between Manchester United and Rangers FC. Credit: AP/Martin Rickett

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Ruben Amorim says he would rather have Manchester United’s goalkeeper coach in his squad than Marcus Rashford after appearing to question the 27-year-old’s commitment to the club.

Out-of-favor Rashford has not played for his hometown club since Dec. 12 and seems firmly out in the cold under the United manager after again not making the squad for the 1-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League.

Amorim went as far as saying that 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital is more likely to gain minutes than the England forward.

“It’s always the same reason (why Rashford is not playing),” Amorim said Sunday on the eve of his 40th birthday. “The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life and every day. If things don’t change, I will not change.

“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum and the right things then we can use every player.

“Today on the bench we missed a bit of pace to change the game but I prefer it like this, I will put (in) Vital before I put (in) a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day, so I will not change in that department.”

Rashford, who campaigned against child poverty during the COVID pandemic, posted “Congratulations on the win lads” on social media.

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim arrives for the English...

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim arrives for the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

More soccer news

Amorim says he would have 63-year-old GK coach on bench for Man United rather than Rashford
Barcelona scores four goals in opening 24 minutes and overwhelms Valencia 7-1 in Spanish league1m read
Guessand stars as Nice beats Marseille 2-0 to move up to fourth place in France1m read
AC Milan provides drama at the San Siro with 2 late goals in 3-2 comeback win over Parma2m read
Postecoglou uncertain about Tottenham future after another alarming loss as Man United beats Fulham3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME