Colombia star James only a late substitute again as Las Palmas wins at Rayo Vallecano

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Las Palmas snatched a 3-1 win at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Friday, when Colombia star James again only made a substitute appearance.

Sandro’s early corner delivery enabled Fabio Silva to open the scoring early with a header, then he repeated the feat in the second half with another corner to force an own goal from Rayo defender Aridane.

Substitute Manu Fuster sealed Las Palmas’ win on a counterattack four minutes later.

Rayo dominated the game without finding a breakthrough. The home team’s consolation came as an own goal from Scott McKenna in stoppage time.

James played for the last quarter-hour to make his sixth league appearance for Rayo. Since his surprise summer move to Vallecas, the 33-year-old former Real Madrid midfielder has started only one La Liga game.

Spanish media reports suggested last week that the playmaker could leave already in the winter transfer window. He reportedly does not fit with Rayo coach Iñigo Pérez’s preferred style of play based on pressure and intensity.

