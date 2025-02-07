SportsSoccer

Rayo Vallecano beats Valladolid at home to bring dream of European football closer

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Unfancied Rayo Vallecano kept up its push for a European place by beating bottom club Real Valladolid 1-0 in La Liga on Friday.

The Valladolid defense misjudged a cross from the right and Álvaro Garcia controlled the ball before lashing it between the legs of the goalkeeper in the 71st minute.

Rayo’s unbeaten league streak was extended to a club record nine games.

It was up to sixth on the table, four points ahead of Girona, which plays at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

With the top six teams assured of European football next season, Rayo winger Isi was upbeat about the club’s chances.

“We have to be realistic, we have 35 points and we can dream,” Isi said. “We’ve worked and we’ve fought to get where we are and I think we can do it. But that’s part of having an ambitious mentality.”

