Reactions to the death of Silvio Berlusconi, former AC Milan owner

Reactions from the soccer world to the death of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, who led AC Milan to many major titles and later owned Monza:

“I feel more alone. He was like a father to me, a unique and affectionate president for everyone. He helped make my dreams possible.” — former AC Milan captain Franco Baresi.

“Today’s sadness doesn’t erase the happy moments spent together. There remains an infinite gratitude to the president, but above all to an ironic, loyal, intelligent, sincere man, who was fundamental in my adventure first as a player, and then as a coach.” — former Milan player and coach Carlo Ancelotti on Twitter.

“Silvio Berlusconi was a genius. He had a vision that was years ahead of his time. He did incredible things in so many fields, like soccer and in the business world." — former Milan coach Fabio Capello.

AC Milan former coach Arrigo Sacchi, left, AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi, second from right, and Franco Baresi, right, show the Intercontinental Cup as they arrive at the Milan Linate airport on Dec. 1990.

“A genius, visionary and dreamer, but above all a friend who changed the story of our Italy has left us.” — former Milan captain and director Paolo Maldini on Instagram.

"When he brought me to Milan I said to him ‘you’re either crazy or a genius.’ Having seen the results, tell me the answer.” — former Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi.

From left, AC Milan's coach Carlo Ancelotti , President Silvio Berlusconi and vice-president Adriano Galliani pose with the Champions League trophy at the Milanello training facility, in Carnago, Italy, Monday, on July 23, 2007.

“Silvio Berlusconi changed the history of Italian soccer. He was a winner who imprinted a clear and indelible mark in the development of our world." — Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina.

“Heartbroken, without words, with so much pain I cry for my friend, the master of everything, the person who changed my life for more than 43 years.” — Monza CEO Adriano Galliani on Facebook.

“I want to remember him ... like the person who — in our beloved sport — dreamed and then transformed those thoughts into reality. Thank you for making us love that amazing game.” — FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“I will always carry in my heart your intelligence, your ability to always surround yourself with compelling and shrewd people, your exuberance and your hunger for victory: the secrets of your success." — former Milan player and coach Filippo Inzaghi on Instagram.

“It is a piece of the country that has gone. In sport we have truly lost a giant from every point of view. I share the pain of all who were close to him.” — Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò.

“It will be hard for there to be another one in the world of soccer with the same geniality, kindness, ambition and courage.” — former Milan player Massimo Ambrosini on Instagram.