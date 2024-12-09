Barcelona and Real Madrid to face fourth-division clubs in third round of Copa del Rey

SportsSoccer

MADRID — Barcelona and Real Madrid will face fourth-division clubs in the third round of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona will take on Barbastro, which upset top-tier Espanyol in the second round. Madrid is to face Deportiva Minera.

Both powerhouses had byes in the previous rounds as they are playing in the Spanish Super Cup. Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao, last year's Copa finalists, also are entering the competition in this round because they are in the Super Cup.

Barbastro lost 3-2 to Barcelona at this same stage in last year's edition of the Copa.

Two other fourth-division clubs advanced to the third round — Pontevedra will host Mallorca and Logrones will play against Athletic.

The third round, which is played in single elimination games, is scheduled to take place the first week of January.

Atletico Madrid will face third-division Marbella.

