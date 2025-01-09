Bellingham leads Madrid past Mallorca to set up a Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Jude Bellingham scored again to lead Real Madrid into the Spanish Super Cup final with a 3-0 win over Mallorca in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The England midfielder, who led Madrid in scoring last season, started this campaign slowly but has netted seven goals in his last eight Spanish league games.

He notched another goal in 63rd minute of the Super Cup semifinal when he finally broke down a tough Mallorca that until his goal had imposed its defensive style on the star-studded Madrid.

Bellingham blasted in the third shot in a row by Madrid after Rodrygo initially hit the post and goalkeeper Dominik Greif blocked a follow-up by Kylian Mbappé. Bellingham collected the rebound and slotted his shot from just outside the six-yard box under the on-rushing Greif and past three defenders who were trying to protect the goalmouth.

Madrid tacked on two goals late in stoppage time. Mallorca's Martin Valjent scored an own goal when he inadvertently turned a pass by Brahim Díaz into his net. Rodrygo then took Madrid's third.

The match ended with a short scuffle after the final whistle before calm was restored. It started when Bellingham slapped the back of the neck of Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo, who had had an intense duel with Vinícius Júnior during the game.

Barcelona awaits Madrid in Sunday’s final.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

Madrid lost Aurélien Tchouaméni, a midfielder playing as a central defender, in the 54th after he took a hard knock to the head during a collision with a Mallorca player. Youth player Raúl Asencio replaced him.

Madrid was competing as last season’s Spanish league champion, while Mallorca was invited as the runner-up in the Copa del Rey.

Former Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who now plays in the Saudi Arabian league, was in attendance.

The minor trophy has become a major cash maker for the federation and competing clubs since the federation struck a deal in 2019 to hold it in the Middle Eastern kingdom.