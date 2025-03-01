Real Madrid loses at Betis as Isco spearheads a 2-1 comeback win over former team

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid stumbled in the three-way race for the Spanish league title as Isco Alarcón guided Real Betis to a 2-1 comeback win over the defending champion on Saturday.

The former Madrid player delivered a corner kick that was headed in by fellow midfielder Johnny Cardoso in the 34th minute, canceling out Brahim Díaz’s opener for Madrid.

Isco then put Betis ahead from the penalty spot in the 54th after he passed to Jesús Rodríguez and Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger knocked the Betis forward down in the area.

Madrid’s loss left it level on points with Barcelona, which hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atletico Madrid is one point behind before it plays fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappé was back starting for Madrid after missing one game because of a dental problem. Coach Carlo Ancelotti substituted him with 15 minutes left, possibly looking ahead at Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 game against Atletico.

“We weren’t able to keep our initiative and the result got away from us,” Ancelotti said. “This is a hard blow, and we have to react. Today we didn’t play well.”

Madrid had led the league but is now struggling with just one victory its last five rounds, a poor run that includes a defeat at modest Espanyol.

Betis' Johnny Cardoso, second left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, March 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Jose Breton

Isco torments old team

Isco left Madrid three years ago, having helped it win five Champions League titles before he lost his starting job and then struggled to get off the bench.

But Madrid might wish it had him back after the 32-year-old midfielder was the most decisive player on the field at the Benito Villamarin.

Isco, however, shared the credit for the win with his teammates.

“Madrid has the best players and a million different ways it can hurt you, so if it weren’t for the hard work of the entire team we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Isco said, before adding that he was still “grateful” for his time at Madrid.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, fights for the ball with Betis' Isco during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, March 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Jose Breton

The playmaker also showed he has not been slowed down by a leg injury that likely cost him a spot on Spain’s European Championship side last summer. He returned to the field in December and is playing like he'd never been away.

“It is a dream of any player to play for his national team,” Isco said after the win. “I haven’t played for Spain in six, seven years, so of course I would like to.”

Madrid has good start and little else

Madrid started strong and looked ready to romp when Mbappé played Ferland Mendy through and the left back squared the ball for Brahim to score.

But Isco delivered a swerving corner kick for Cardoso, who was unmarked at the penalty spot to thump a header through the arms of Thibaut Courtois. Shortly after, as rain poured down, Courtois had to make a wonder save to palm another Cardoso header over the bar in first-half injury time.

Coach Manuel Pellegrini had to be satisfied with his team’s defending as the hosts frustrated any thoughts of a Madrid rally after Isco put them ahead from the spot.

“We went for the win and generated more scoring chances than they did,” Pellegrini, a former Madrid coach, said. “They played better in the first 15 minutes and deserved their goal, but from there on it was our match.”

Betis moved into sixth place.

Madrid was without Jude Bellingham, who was serving the second of a two-game suspension for cursing at a referee. Dani Ceballos was out with a leg injury, and Federico Valverde was recovering from an unspecified knock. Betis likewise had several players on the injury list, including midfielders William Carvahlo and Marc Roca.

Lukebakio rescues point for Sevilla

Dodi Lukebakio continued to provide a bright spot in Sevilla's otherwise drab season by scoring his 11th league goal in the 81st minute to secure a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Celta Vigo also drew 2-2 at Girona.