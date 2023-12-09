Jude Bellingham scores again as Real Madrid held to draw at Betis

BARCELONA, Spain — Jude Bellingham scored again for an injury-depleted Real Madrid in a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The 20-year-old England midfielder used his chest to cushion a nifty pass from Brahim Díaz before slotting under Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva to open the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Bellingham’s transformation into a clinical finisher with a league-leading 12 goals has kept Madrid at the top of the standings. He has 16 goals in 18 games between the domestic competition and the Champions League, compared to 14 goals in 42 games in all of last season for Borussia Dortmund.

Betis right back Aitor Ruibal equalized in the 66th from outside the right corner of the box with a powerful looping strike that sailed past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The draw left Madrid atop the table, but Girona was just one point behind before it visits third-placed Barcelona on Sunday in a clash of Catalan clubs.

Both sides had late chances to snatch the victory. Former Madrid playmaker Isco Alarcón headed off the woodwork for Betis and Madrid substitute Joselu Mato shot inches wide.

Ruibal, an attacking player who has converted into a defender, had trouble keeping up with Madrid's Rodrygo early on. But he showed his scorer's instinct when he blasted home the equalizer on a counterattack that started when Bellingham lost the ball.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Jose Breton

“To take a point against this rival, we have to be happy. The team competed like real animals,” Ruibal said. “I didn’t even think twice (before shooting)."

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started Luka Modric after the veteran midfielder missed two games with a thigh problem.

Lunin started for Madrid even though Kepa Arrizabalaga was back in the squad after recovering from a minor injury. Kepa joined Madrid at the start of the season after regular starter Thibaut Courtois tore a knee ligament.

“Lunin played well and I am giving him confidence, but we will see who plays in the next game,” Ancelotti said about Tuesday’s Champions League group stage game at Union Berlin.

Betis remained in seventh. Manuel Pellegrini’s team is undefeated in nine consecutive league games at its Benito Villamarín Stadium.