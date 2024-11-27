SportsSoccer

Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid's match against Liverpool

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga leaves the pitch after getting injured...

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga leaves the pitch after getting injured during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England — Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was injured and substituted off in the second half of his team's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The France international pulled up sharply as he chased the ball and fell to ground, holding the back of his left leg after appearing to hurt his hamstring.

He was briefly treated by Madrid's medical staff before instructions were sent to the bench to bring on a replacement and Dani Ceballos came on as a substitute in the 57th minute at Anfield.

Camavinga was able to walk off the field but limped as he made his way to the locker room.

The 22-year-old Camavinga sustained knee injuries last season that ruled him out for long periods of the campaign.

The loss left Madrid in danger of being eliminated at the first phase of the new-look Champions League.

The defending champion is 24th in the standings, which is the last playoff spot for the round of 16, with the top eight advancing automatically.

More soccer news

Late goals by US stars are a Champions League thanksgiving for PSV Eindhoven1m read
Liverpool shines in Champions League, dumping Real Madrid down the table. Dortmund rises to 4th3m read
US defender Carter-Vickers scores own goal with no-look pass for Celtic in Champions League
Martinez parades goalkeeper awards and justifies them with wonder save for Villa in Champions League1m read
Mbappe needs 'support' Real Madrid coach Ancelotti says after 2-0 loss to Liverpool2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME