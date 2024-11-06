Ancelotti 'worried' after another poor performance by Real Madrid

MADRID — There were plenty of jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday.

Before the match, when the Champions League anthem was played. And after the match, when Real Madrid saw its 15-game unbeaten run at home in the Champions League come to an end.

Madrid fans still appeared upset by Vinícius Júnior not winning the Ballon d'Or ceremony, and also with yet another poor performance by the team.

Madrid followed up its 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish league “clasico” with a 3-1 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League, and coach Carlo Ancelotti didn't hide his concerns.

“We need to be worried, we are not showing the best version of ourselves," Ancelotti said. "We are not compact as a team and we need to change that. We lack order in the team and, as a result, we’re conceding too many goals.”

Madrid, the European powerhouse that has a record 15 Champions League titles, has now conceded seven goals in four matches in the competition, with its other loss coming in a 1-0 defeat at Lille. It has trailed in its last three games in the competition, though it rallied to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in its other home game after conceding first.

“It's normal to be worried in this situation,” Ancelotti said. “We'll endure long nights, but we have to work on improving things and find that solidness that we've have for so long and that now we don't have it.”

Players of AC Milan celebrate defeating 3-1 Real Madrid at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

The result left Madrid in 17th place in the 36-team league phase of the Champions League.

“We need to stick together and try to correct what we are doing badly,” Madrid midfielder Luka Modric said. "It’s not a crisis, that’s not a word I like to talk about. I’ve been here 12 years and it’s not the first time I’ve seen this situation. Quality is not enough, we need to work more as a team, then it’s easier for us. I’m sure we’ll rise up again.”

The defense has been a problem for Madrid, which has conceded 10 goals in its last four matches.

“It's too much four a team like ours,” Ancelotti said. “Our strength was that we were a solid team.”

AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's 3rd goal against Real Madrid during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

The attack also faltered, with Kylian Mbappé again failing to click with teammates Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo up front.

“The issue is nothing to do with Vinícius and Mbappé, or whether they’ve struck up an understanding," Ancelotti said. "It’s the ease with which the rival gets close to our goalmouth in dangerous situations. We have to work much more tightly together as a team in big moments. Right now we are incapable of showing an effective work ethic.”

Before the match, Madrid fans loudly jeered when UEFA’s Champions League anthem was played. That came after the club decided not to attend the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony last week when Vinícius Júnior did not win the prestigious prize, although fans had also previously booed the anthem at times.