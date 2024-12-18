Real Madrid faces Pachuca in Intercontinental Cup final. Ancelotti can win record 15th title

LUSAIL, Qatar — Real Madrid meets Mexican club Pachuca in the final of the watered-down Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday, with Carlo Ancelotti having a chance to become Madrid's most decorated coach.

Ancelotti enters the final even on 14 trophies with Miguel Muñoz, who coached the Spanish powerhouse in the 1960s and 70s.

Madrid can become the most successful club in the competition if it wins its fourth title. Pachuca has never won the tournament that brings together the champions of all six soccer confederations.

The tournament is being played in a new format after FIFA expanded the Club World Cup to 32 teams for 2025.

Madrid made it straight to the final without having to play any matches as the European champion, while Pachuca advanced by defeating South American champion Botafogo and Al Ahly of Egypt in the preliminary rounds of the tournament taking place in Qatar.

Madrid will likely have Kylian Mbappé available again after a left-thigh injury. Mbappé missed Madrid’s 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Saturday. The France star was injured and was substituted after scoring in Madrid’s 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League last week.

Madrid won the Intercontinental Cup three times (1960, 1998 and 2002) before FIFA began organizing the Club World Cup every year. It has won the Club World Cup five times (2014, 2016, 2017-18 and 2022).