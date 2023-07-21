Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva injures left knee

MADRID — Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva has injured his left knee.

The San Sebastian-based club said late Thursday that Silva sustained the injury during practice. In a statement it said “the results of the MRI studies revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury.”

Silva will be evaluated by a specialist next week. No further information about the extent of the injury was given.

The 37-year-old Silva has played for Sociedad for three seasons after his highly successful stint at Manchester City, where he helped the team win four Premier League titles among other trophies. He also helped Spain to win the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships before retiring from international soccer.

Sociedad will play in the Champions League this season after finishing fourth in the Spanish league.