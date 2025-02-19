Spanish referee who sent off Bellingham now under scrutiny for business activities

BARCELONA, Spain — The referee who sent off Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for cursing at him has denounced what he calls a false accusation by local media that has led to him being temporarily sidelined by the Spanish soccer federation.

The federation said Tuesday that José Luis Munuera would not be named to referee games until it concludes its analysis of a report by online newspaper El Español that alleged Munuera had business relations with “officials” in the Spanish league.

The focus of the report is Talentus Sports Speakers, a company which Munuera participates in that offers motivation talks by sports figures.

Munuera responded to the media report with a statement saying that Talentus Sports Speakers “has never invoiced any quantity from any sporting institution, whether it be a club, a federation or a company linked to sports.”

He added that he would take legal action against media outlets that have “intentionally or due to negligence spread false or incorrect information” about him or the refereeing profession.

La Liga president Javier Tebas backed the decision by the federation while saying that his league has no business dealings with Munuera or Talentus Sports Speakers. Tebas told reporters that the league had received services in the past from a different company which is co-owned by a former league employee who also participates in Talentus Sports Speakers.

In an interview with Spanish radio Cope, Munuera insisted that he would demonstrate to the federation that he never been paid by a sports body. He added that had been giving talks on sports for years before helping create the company last year.

Controversial decision

The attention paid to Munuera's business activities came just days after he became the main talking point for Spanish soccer media and Real Madrid fans following his sending off of Bellingham for having used an English expletive while protesting his refereeing in a 1-1 draw at Osasuna in La Liga.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Bellingham said after Saturday's game in Pamplona that Munuera had erred in his decision to red card the England midfielder. The fresh complaints by Madrid came two weeks after the club had issued a scathing attack of Spain's referees which it claimed were systematically favoring opponents of the record 36-time champion.

Before he had come under scrutiny, the federation issued a statement on Monday denouncing the “attacks and threats” that Munuera had received on social media after sending Bellingham off.

Two-game suspension

The federation's disciplinary committee said Wednesday that Bellingham will be suspended for two games for his “disrespectful” behavior toward Munuera.

That means he will be unavailable for league games against Girona and Real Betis.