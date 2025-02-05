SportsSoccer

Roma punished by UEFA for fan disorder in Europa League. Eintracht and Twente also fined

Roma's fan cheer before an Europa League soccer match between...

Roma's fan cheer before an Europa League soccer match between Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA ordered Roma on Wednesday to close most of one end of the Stadio Olimpico at a Europa League playoff game because of fan disorder.

Roma was charged over crowd disturbance and other fan incidents at a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final round of league-phase games last Thursday.

Two sections of the Roma stadium's north end must now be closed when Porto visits on Feb. 20 for the second leg in the new knockout playoffs round. The winner advances to the round of 16.

UEFA disciplinary judges also imposed a 30,000 euros ($31,250) fine on Roma.

UEFA fined Eintracht 25,000 euros ($26,000) for disorder among its fans in Rome. The German club also got a provisional one-game ban on selling tickets for an away game during a two-year probationary period.

Eintracht, the 2022 Europa League champion, already advanced direct to the round of 16.

In a separate case, UEFA fined Twente 35,000 euros ($36,500) and ordered the closure of one end of the Dutch club’s stadium for a Europe League playoffs first-leg game against Bodo/Glimt on Feb. 13.

Roma's fans cheer during an Europa League soccer match between...

Roma's fans cheer during an Europa League soccer match between Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

