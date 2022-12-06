SportsSoccer

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, passes beside his coach Fernando Santos...

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, passes beside his coach Fernando Santos as he leaves the field during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: AP/Lee Jin-man

By The Associated Press

LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal's game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo's attitude in the last match.

Goncalo Ramos was listed in the starting lineup in Ronaldo's place.

Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday.

