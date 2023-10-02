Ronaldo gets 1st Asian Champions League goal. Saudi team refuses to play in Iran over statue dispute

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the Asian Champions League in a 3-1 win for Al-Nassr over Istiklol on Monday to put some of the spotlight back on soccer after an earlier match between host Sepahan of Iran and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad was controversially canceled.

The Saudi team did not take to the field at Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan because of busts of Gen. Qassem Soleimani — who commanded Iran’s elite Quds Force before he was killed in a U.S. drone strike in neighboring Iraq in January 2020 — and other political banners, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

Three busts of Soleimani had been placed for the teams to walk past on their way out of the tunnel. After around a 30- minute delay, the Saudi Arabian champion, whose stars include N’Golo Kante and Fabinho, left the stadium where an estimated 60,000 fans were waiting.

The Asian Football Confederation said in a statement that the Group C match was canceled “due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances,” without elaborating.

Another Saudi team, Al-Hilal, which is a four-time winner of the competition, is scheduled to play Nassaji Mazandaran in Tehran on Tuesday.

Al-Nassr took control against Tajikistan powerhouse Istiklol in the second half. Ronaldo, who joined the club in December, equalized with a delicate chip midway through the second half. Senin Sebai had put Istiklol ahead just before the break.

Ronaldo scored for the seventh successive game, and then two goals in quick succession from Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca gave Al-Nassr the win.

In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, a statue of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani is placed at Naghsh-e-Jahan stadium in the central city of Isfahan, Iran, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad soccer team refused to play a match with Sepahan in Iran on Monday because of the presence of a statue of Gen. Soleimani placed on the sideline, Saudi state media reported. Credit: AP/Morteza Salehi

Al-Nassr, still searching for a first continental championship, is top of Group E with six points from two games, three above Persepolis. The Iranian team defeated Al-Duhail of Qatar 1-0.

Elsewhere, Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan maintained its perfect start in Group B by defeating Qatar’s Al-Sadd 3-1 while Al-Faisaly lost 1-0 at Sharjah.

Only the 10 group winners and the six best-performing runners-up will progress to the next stage.