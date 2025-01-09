SportsSoccer

Ronaldo penalty and Mane double propel Al-Nassr to 3-1 victory

By The Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 11th goal of the season to help Al-Nassr defeat Al-Okhdood 3-1 on Thursday as the Saudi Pro League restarted after a month’s break.

After Saviour Godwin gave Okhdood an early lead, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane leveled after 29 minutes.

Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr two years ago, put the Riyadh club ahead from the penalty spot three minutes before the break.

The 39-year-old Portugal star was top scorer last season and is now one goal behind Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal in the current rankings.

Mane added his second in the 88th minute as Al-Nassr moved into third in the standings, six points behind Al-Hilal and eight behind leader Al-Ittihad.

More soccer news

Ronaldo penalty and Mane double propel Al-Nassr to 3-1 victory
Father and son Ashley and Tyler Young could face each other in the FA Cup1m read
Man United forward Amad Diallo signs contract extension to 20301m read
Everton fires manager Dyche hours before a game in first big call by new American owners1m read
Man United greats were trumped by Ryan Reynolds but can take center stage again in the FA Cup2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME