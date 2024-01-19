Senegal star Sadio Mané happy playing for Saudi club and denies being out of limelight

YAMOUSSOUKRO, Ivory Coast — Senegal star Sadio Mané says he is very happy playing club soccer in Saudi Arabia and denied he’s getting less attention there than he would by playing in one of Europe’s “big five” leagues.

“That’s what you think because I’m not in Europe,” Mané told reporters on Friday after scoring Senegal’s third goal in a 3-1 win over Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations. “This is sad for you guys. Because, for you guys, if you don’t play in Europe, it doesn’t matter. I’m not around as a football player.”

Mané played for Liverpool and Bayern Munich before joining Saudi team Al-Nassr last year.

“Fortunately, I can say the Saudi league is a very good league, and watched by everybody in the world, so, for me, as long as I’m doing my best and I’m enjoying myself every single minute, that’s more important,” Mané said. “The rest, for me, doesn’t matter.”

Senegal’s win on Friday secured its progress to the Africa Cup knockout stage with a game to spare.

Despite winning the Bundesliga, Mané endured a difficult season at Bayern after joining from Liverpool in 2022. He won an English Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool.