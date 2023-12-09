SportsSoccer

Mohamed Salah scores his 150th Premier League goal. It was his 200th for Liverpool

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Mohamed Salah scored his 150th Premier League goal in Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Egypt forward moved up to 10th on the all-time list of scorers in the division, tied with former Liverpool forward Michael Owen.

The goal was also Salah’s 200th for Liverpool in all competitions — becoming the fifth player to reach that landmark figure for the Merseyside club.

Salah’s deflected effort in the 76th minute leveled the score 1-1 at Selhurst Park after Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in the 57th.

