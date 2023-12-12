Cabral's backheel goal in stoppage time secures a spot for Benfica in Europa League playoffs

SALZBURG, Austria — Arthur Cabral's backheel goal in stoppage time gave Benfica a 3-1 win over Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the late strike securing the Portuguese club a spot in the Europa League playoffs.

The goal was enough for Benfica to finish ahead of the Austrian side based on goals scored in the head-to-head tiebreaker. The teams finished with four points each in Group D.

Salzburg beat Benfica 2-0 in the group-stage opener in September in Lisbon.

Both teams were already unable to reach the knockout rounds.

Real Sociedad won the group after a 0-0 draw at second-place Inter Milan with both teams finishing on 12 points.

Cabral completed a cross by Fredrik Aursnes two minutes into stoppage time to score Benfica's decisive goal, back-flicking the ball into the net from close range.

The 35-year-old Ángel Di María had put Benfica ahead in the 32nd to become the second oldest Argentinian scorer in the Champions League, surpassing Lionel Messi, who found the net for Paris Saint-Germain in 2022. Javier Zanetti was 37 when he scored in Inter Milan's 4-3 win over Tottenham in 2010.

Di María made the assist as Rafa Silva added to the lead with a one-timer by the far post in first-half stoppage time, but Luka Sucic scored for Salzburg with a low shot from just outside the area in the 57th to keep the hosts with the Europa League spot until the late goal by Cabral.

Salzburg substitute Sékou Koita had a 75th-minute goal disallowed for offside.