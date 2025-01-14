Sam Kerr appears in court charged with racially aggravated harassment of a police officer
LONDON — Chelsea forward Sam Kerr appeared in court Tuesday charged with racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.
Australia captain Kerr is one of the top women's soccer players in the world and is her country's all-time leading scorer.
The 31-year-old Kerr, who appeared at Kingston Crown Court, is charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress under the UK's Public Order Act during an incident in Twickenham in southwest London on Jan. 30, 2023.
She pleaded not guilty in March last year.
Kerr’s trial is scheduled to take place on Feb. 3.
