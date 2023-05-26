SportsSoccer

Sampdoria and Sassuolo draw in Serie A

Sampdoria's Manolo Gabbiadini, left, celebrates scoring during the Serie A...

Sampdoria's Manolo Gabbiadini, left, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Sassuolo at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Friday May 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Tano Pecoraro

By The Associated Press

GENOA, Italy — Already-relegated Sampdoria came back to level with Sassuolo 2-2 in Serie A on Friday.

Sassuolo can't secure a place in a UEFA competition next season, and missed out on a first road win since mid-March.

The match had a terrific start. Manolo Gabbiadini scored first for Samp but Domenico Berardi equalized a minute later, and Matheus Henrique's header put Sassuolo ahead just two minutes after that.

Sassuolo looked headed for the win until defender Martin Erlic's own goal in the 78th minute after Fabio Quagliarella hit the woodwork from a corner.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME