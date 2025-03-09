Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen score in stoppage time as San Diego stuns Real Salt Lake 3-1

SANDY, Utah — Anders Dreyer scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, Marcus Ingvartsen added some insurance five minutes later and expansion side San Diego FC rallied to beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Saturday night.

Dreyer found the net unassisted for his third goal in his and San Diego's debut season. Ingvartsen scored for the first time in his first season.

Real Salt Lake jumped in front in the 17th minute when 20-year-old forward Ariath Piol used assists from Dominik Marczuk and Diego Luna to score his first goal in the second start and appearance of his career. Marczuk's assist was his first this season and his second in 10 career appearances. Luna notched his first assist this season and his 16th over four seasons with the club.

San Diego pulled even by halftime on a score by defender Franco Negri in the 43rd minute. It was the first career goal for Negri after playing for Inter Miami last season — his first in the league. Tomás Ángel snagged his second assist of the season and career. Ángel made his first five career appearances and played 46 minutes for Los Angeles FC last year.

CJ dos Santos stopped five shots in his third start for San Diego (2-0-1). The 24-year-old made two starts and five appearances for Inter Miami over the previous two seasons.

Rafael Cabral had five saves for Real Salt Lake (1-2-0) in his third start in the league.

Real Salt Lake falls to 9-4-3 all time on an expansion club's first trip to Sandy, also losing to Los Angeles FC, St. Louis City and FC Cincinnati. The club drops to 35-6-12 when scoring first under coach Pablo Mastroeni — in his fourth season.

Real Salt Lake travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. San Diego hosts the Columbus Crew on Saturday.