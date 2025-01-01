SportsSoccer

Seko Fofana joins French club Rennes after spell in Saudi Arabia

Ivory Coast 's Seko Fofana, top, duels for the ball...

Ivory Coast 's Seko Fofana, top, duels for the ball with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Sunday Alamba

By The Associated Press

RENNES, France — Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana ended his brief spell in Saudi Arabia to sign a long-term contract with French club Rennes on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Fofana helped Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 in 2022-23, and Rennes hopes he can provide a similar boost for the Brittany club.

Rennes said Fofana signed a four-and-a-half year deal. Financial terms were not disclosed. The team is in 12th place.

“There are some talented players at Rennes and I don't think the club is where it should be,” Fofana said in the team's announcement. “We're going to get the chance to play a series of games and show that the start of the season was below the club's potential. I hope we can turn things around very quick.”

Fofana scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists over 112 appearances for Lens.

In July 2023, he joined Al Nassr — where Cristiano Ronaldo plays — in the Saudi Pro League and then was loaned to Al-Ettifaq six months later.

Fofana previously played four seasons for Udinese in Serie A.

Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana runs with the ball during their...

Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana runs with the ball during their training in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Feb. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Sunday Alamba

He has made 25 appearances for Ivory Coast and helped the team win the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

