Sergio Ramos helps Sevilla hold Real Madrid to 1-1 draw in 1st game against former club

BARCELONA, Spain — Sergio Ramos played his first game against former club Real Madrid since returning to the Spanish league and helped Sevilla grab a point in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

David Alaba scored an own-goal to put Sevilla ahead in the 74th, but Dani Carvajal equalized with a header four minutes later.

Ramos helped Madrid win 22 trophies in 16 seasons, including four Champions League titles and five Spanish league titles, before leaving in 2021. The former Spain defender returned to Sevilla, his boyhood club, last month after two frustrating years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos, now 37, saved a goal-bound shot by former teammate Toni Kroos in the first half. The center back also had two late scoring chances to almost snatch the win for the hosts.

Leader Madrid was left three points ahead of second-place Girona and four points ahead of Barcelona in third before they play games on Sunday.