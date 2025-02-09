Spanish defender Sergio Ramos says he's in Mexico to win more trophies

MEXICO CITY — The chance to win more trophies and play at the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup convinced Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to sign a one-year deal with Monterrey of Liga MX in Mexico.

Ramos, who will turn 39 in March, was introduced by the club on Sunday.

“I'm not tired of winning, but I did not come here to talk about my accomplishments,” Ramos said at a press conference in Monterrey, northeastern Mexico. “I've never been here, I want to leave a legacy in Mexico, I'm not here to travel, I'm here to try to win new titles."

Commonly known as Rayados, Monterrey is one of the most economically powerful clubs in the country.

It's one of three Mexican teams that will participate in the expanded Club World Cup which is set to be played in the U.S. next summer. The other two are León and Pachuca.

As well as the domestic league, Monterrey is also competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

“This team (has) a huge growth margin, they are going to play local and international tournaments," Ramos said. “It's a good moment to make yourself noticed."

Spanish soccer player Sergio Ramos gives a press conference with Monterrey, his new soccer club, in Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Jorge Mendoza

He added "it was an easy decision to take.”

Serial winner

Ramos, part of Spain's World Cup-winning team in 2010, has not played an official match since May of last year when he was playing for Sevilla in the Spanish league.

He's not worried about the challenge ahead.

“In soccer the age does not matter, performance matters," Ramos said. "To come here after a long career shows the hunger that I have to keep on winning.”

Fans take pictures of Spanish soccer player Sergio Ramos during his presentation at Monterrey, his new soccer club, in Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Jorge Mendoza

Ramos also won Euro 2012 with Spain and five Spanish league titles and four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, where he played for 16 seasons.