Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to resume his illustrious career in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Eight months after his last competitive match, Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will resume his illustrious career on another continent.

Ramos, who will turn 39 in March, will play for Monterrey of Liga MX in Mexico where he will have a chance to play in the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The veteran, who won the World Cup in South Africa 2010, has not played an official match since May of last year when he was playing for Sevilla in the Spanish league.

Monterrey, one of the most economically powerful clubs in Mexico, did not reveal the details of the agreement.

“We have been trying to sign him since last summer, but we did not come to terms and we tried again in this new window,” said Monterrey's team president Jose Antonio Noriega. “The team needs him, he has quality, enormous experience, enormous personality and he is an undisputed leader.”

Monterrey, commonly known as Rayados, are one of three Mexican teams that will participate in the first edition of the expanded Club World Cup set to be played in the U.S. next summer. The other two are León and Pachuca.

Ramos also won Euro 2012 with Spain and five Spanish League titles and four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, where he played for 16 seasons.