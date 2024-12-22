Dybala gets Roma back on track in Serie A with 5-0 rout of Parma

ROME — Paulo Dybala scored twice and set up another goal to get Roma back on track in Serie A with a comfortable 5-0 win over Parma on Sunday.

The Argentine playmaker scored an early penalty and pounced on a rebound from Alexis Saelemaekers’ initial shot early in the second half to steer Roma to just its fifth league win of the season.

Saelemaekers scored with a volley after Dybala’s opener, and Leandro Paredes added another penalty in the 74th, awarded after Saelemaekers was shouldered off the ball.

Dybala set up Artem Dovbyk to complete the scoring late.

Roma looked to have finally clicked under Claudio Ranieri, the team’s third coach of the season, when it managed back-to-back wins over Lecce and Sporting Braga in the league and Europa League. But it lost last weekend at promoted Como 2-0.

Later Sunday, Atalanta was bidding to reclaim the lead with a record-extending 11th straight league win when it hosted mid-table Empoli. before faltering Juventus was to visit Monza and seek to end a run of four straight draws.

Also, Venezia was to host Cagliari.