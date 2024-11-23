SportsSoccer

Inter routs Verona 5-0 with a brace from Thuram to take provisional lead in Serie A

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram scores during the Serie A soccer...

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram scores during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, in Verona, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

By The Associated Press

ROME — Marcus Thuram scored twice and defending champion Inter Milan routed Hellas Verona 5-0 to take the provisional Serie A lead on Saturday.

Inter moved two points clear of Napoli, which hosts Roma on Sunday with a chance to reclaim the lead. Atalanta could also move level on points with Inter with a victory at Parma later.

Inter was missing top striker Lautaro Martinez, who was out sick. But five goals in the first half made Lautaro’s absence a non-issue.

Joaquin Correa opened the scoring 17 minutes in, Thuram then scored twice before more goals from Stefan de Vrij and Yann Aurel Bisseck.

Correa nearly added another in second-half stoppage time but his effort hit the woodwork.

Inter's only loss across all competitions this season was a derby defeat to AC Milan in September.

Milan was hosting Juventus later.

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, celebrates with his teammate Joaquin...

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, celebrates with his teammate Joaquin Correa after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, in Verona, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

