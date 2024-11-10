SportsSoccer

Inter-Napoli draw leaves a crowd of teams at the top of Serie A. Roma fires Juric after Bologna loss

Napoli's Scott McTominay (8) is congratulated after scoring his side's...

Napoli's Scott McTominay (8) is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

ROME — Serie A leader Napoli and defending champion Inter Milan played to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Sunday to leave six teams within two points of each other atop the Italian league standings.

Scott McTominay put Napoli ahead in the first half from close range following a corner kick and Hakan Calhanoglu equalized before the break with a swerving long-distance effort.

Calhanoglu then missed a penalty kick off the post midway through the second half.

Napoli is one point ahead of Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio; with Juventus two points back in sixth.

Roma crisis deepens, Juric fired

Roma’s season took another downward spiral with a 3-2 home loss to Bologna that cost coach Ivan Juric his job.

Roma announced shortly after the game that Juric had been fired, marking the club’s second coaching change this season.

Juric replaced the popular Daniele De Rossi in September but didn’t turn Roma’s fortunes around.

Roma players stand dejected after conceding the thrid goal during...

Roma players stand dejected after conceding the thrid goal during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

The Giallorossi are in 12th place and only four points above the relegation zone.

Bologna never trailed with goals from Santiago Castro, Riccardo Orsolini and Jesper Karlsson. Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice for Roma in the second half.

Some sections of Roma fans walked out of the Stadio Olimpico midway through the game.

Atalanta, Fiorentina, Lazio win to move near the top

Atalanta, Fiorentina and Lazio each won to move near the top of the standings.

Fiorentina's Moise Kean celebrates after scoring his side's third goal...

Fiorentina's Moise Kean celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Verona, at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone

Atalanta beat Udinese 2-1 with a deciding own-goal from Isaak Toure; Fiorentina beat Hellas Verona 3-1 with a hat trick from Moise Kean; and Lazio beat Monza 1-0 with an early score from Mattia Zaccagni.

