Empoli ends scoring drought at home to beat Como 1-0 in Serie A

Empoli earned its first home win of the Italian league season on Monday after a goal two minutes into the second half from Pietro Pellegri was enough to beat Como 1-0.

The on-loan Torino striker took advantage of poor defending before driving into the penalty box and scoring from an angle.

It was Empoli’s first goal at home this season. The club has scored only eight times in 11 matches but is still in 11th place in Serie A thanks to a strong defense that has conceded just nine times.

Como stayed in 16th.

Also, Parma lost 1-0 to Genoa at home as its winless streak reached nine games.

On a foggy evening, Parma had the best of the first half with Valentin Mihaila and Anas Haj Mohamed coming close to opening the scoring.

But Genoa took control after the break as Morten Thorsby had a goal disallowed after 49 minutes and Andrea Pinamonti hit the post shortly after. Pinamonti scored the winner with 11 minutes remaining when he slotted home the rebound from Jeff Ekhator’s low shot.

Parma's Anas Haj Mohamed reacts during the Serie A match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Monday Nov. 4, 2024. Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone

It was Genoa’s first win since beating Monza on Aug. 24 and moves it off the bottom of the standings and into 17th place. Parma is 15th.