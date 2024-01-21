Sheffield United scores penalty in 13th minute of stoppage time to salvage 2-2 draw with West Ham

SHEFFIELD, England — Last-place Sheffield United equalized from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of an action-packed period of stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw with West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Two players had already been shown red cards in added-on time when Oli McBurnie was fouled by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in an aerial collision.

McBurnie got up and took the penalty himself, dispatching his attempt past Lukasz Fabianski — who had come on as a substitute because Areola needed treatment after his foul and wasn’t allowed to be in goal for the subsequent penalty.

Sheffield United stayed bottom but is two points behind next-to-last Burnley and seven adrift of safety.

Playing its first league game of 2024, Sheffield United had a goal on debut by Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who joined on loan for the rest of the season from Villarreal two weeks ago.

His 44th-minute strike canceled out the opener by Maxwel Cornet in the 28th but Sheffield United went behind again in the 79th as James Ward-Prowse converted a penalty after Danny Ings was tripped by Gustavo Hamer.

Sheffield United substitute Rhian Brewster was shown a straight red card in the third minute of stoppage time for a dangerous lunge on Emerson, with the referee upgrading his initial yellow card after a VAR review.

Vladimir Coufal was booked for his part in a melee after Brewster's foul and picked up a second yellow card moments later for a foul on James McAtee.

The drama didn't finish there as the home team earned its penalty after a hopeful cross into the area and McBurnie didn't waste his chance

West Ham stayed in sixth place and is four points behind Tottenham in fifth.