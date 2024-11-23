Diego Simeone chokes up when speaking about his love for Atletico and his future

BARCELONA, Spain — Diego Simeone choked up when speaking of his love for Atletico Madrid after he was asked about his long-term future following a 2-1 comeback win over Alaves on Saturday.

The Argentine has prowled Atletico’s dugout since Dec. 2011, easily the longest-serving coach currently in Spain's top tier.

Simeone has always stood out for his all-black attire and the combative passion he exudes on the sideline, where he barks orders to his players and, especially at home games, gestures for the fans to give it their all to support their side.

He is also known for sticking to his “game by game” approach to a season, never wanting to comment on a match other than the next on the calendar.

But the 54-year-old former midfielder showed a new sensitive side on Saturday when he was unable to continue during a post-game interview with journalists and former Atletico player Juanfran Torres.

The on-field interview with DAZN is supposed to be an extended chat, but Simeone cut it off when he was emotionally overcome after a journalist asked him how he felt about the regular sports chatter about what Atletico will do the day he is no longer around.

“I am living the moment. My players are working hard and interpreting what we need and want,” Simeone said before running into problems.

“I am calm. I am at peace. I am in the place where I want,” he said, before pausing while his voice broke. He then managed to add “I love, I love the place where I am” before he dropped his head and said “and that’s it, ciao,” while pushing the microphone into Juanfran’s hands and quickly walking away.

Simeone transformed Atletico from a chaotic club that perennially lost to rival Real Madrid into a winner and regular Champions League side. Under him it has won two Spanish leagues, two Europa Leagues, one Copa del Rey, and reached two Champions League finals.

There has been no public talk by the club regarding a coaching change nor any rumors in the local sports press in his direction.

Simeone has a contract through June 2027.