Slonina makes debut for Belgium's Eupen in 5-0 loss to Club Brugge

American goalkeeper Gaga Slonina made his European first-team debut Sunday in Eupen's 5-0 loss to visiting Club Brugge in the Belgian league.

The 19-year-old had not played a first-team club match since last Sept. 19 with Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire. He transferred to Chelsea in January and was loaned last week to the Belgian team for this season.

Andreas Skov Olsen scored in the sixth minute and converted a penalty kick in the 62nd. Philip Zinckernagel got goals in the 17th and 66th minutes and Tajon Buchanan scored in the 29th.