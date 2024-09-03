SportsSoccer

Former England defender Chris Smalling signs with Saudi club Al-Fayha

Roma's Chris Smalling celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal...

Roma's Chris Smalling celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on Oct. 1, 2022. Credit: AP/Spada

By The Associated Press

ROME — Former England defender Chris Smalling signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha, ending his stay at Roma after five seasons.

The 34-year-old Smalling signed a two-year deal, Al-Fayha said late Monday.

Roma also offloaded 19-year-old Brazilian winger Joao Costa to Al-Ettifaq, another Saudi Arabian club, in a permanent deal.

Costa made just five appearances in Serie A and the Europa League for Roma.

Smalling was a key member of the Roma team that won the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2022.

He made 31 appearances for England from 2011-17.

While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar were attracted by huge contracts in recent years, the Saudi league has not drawn the top international players this year.

While there had been speculation of a move by Victor Osimhen, Al-Ahli instead signed Ivan Toney on deadline day from Brentford after Toney couldn’t find a deal in the Premier League.

Osimhen was finalizing a loan to Galatasaray on Tuesday.

