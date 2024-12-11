SportsSoccer

US and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun to undergo shoulder surgery

Monaco's Folarin Balogun, center, Benfica's Orkun Kokcu, left, and Nicolas...

Monaco's Folarin Balogun, center, Benfica's Orkun Kokcu, left, and Nicolas Otamendi fight for the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Laurent Cipriani

By The Associated Press

LONDON — United States and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun will undergo surgery on his recently dislocated shoulder.

Speaking ahead of his team's Champions League game at Arsenal on Wednesday, Monaco coach Adi Hütter said he did not know how long Balogun will be out for after the operation.

The forward was sidelined for about two months with the injury and returned to competition at the end of November. But he took a hit during a recent 2-1 loss to Marseille in the French league and had been in pain since, sitting out training sessions last week.

Balogun was in good form earlier this season, scoring for a third straight game as Monaco won 2-1 at Rennes on Oct. 5 before leaving the match with an injury. He suffered a dislocated shoulder and had to withdraw from a couple of matches with the U.S. team.

Balogun, born in New York and raised in London, signed a five-year contract for Monaco after leaving Arsenal last year.

More soccer news

US and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun to undergo shoulder surgery
Cristiano Ronaldo says 2030 World Cup will be 'most special' yet after Portugal confirmed as co-host1m read
Alvarez scores for Atletico Madrid in Champions League win and shows what Man City is missing1m read
FIFA names Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup host; Spain, Portugal and Morocco to co-host 2030 edition3m read
Inaki Williams' 2 goals lead Bilbao to 2-0 win over Fenerbahce in Europa League

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME