Frenchman Rudi Garcia hired as Belgium coach in his 1st national team job

BRUSSELS — Rudi Garcia has been hired as Belgium's new coach, the country's soccer federation said on Friday.

The 60-year-old Garcia, who coached several big clubs including Napoli, Marseille and Roma in his much traveled career, has never managed a national side. He has signed a deal until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

He was appointed as a replacement for Domenico Tedesco, who was fired last week after he failed to revive the team during a relatively short tenure.

Garcia's arrival could pave the way for Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' return, who was at odds with Tedesco and left the team just before the 2024 European Championships after not being named team captain.

Tedesco was hired in February 2023 with the goal of rebooting the Red Devils after a disappointing end of the Roberto Martínez era at the World Cup. He failed and was fired after further disappointing performances at both Euro 2024, when it lost to France in the round of 16, and the Nations League.

Garcia's first match in charge will be in March against Ukraine in the Nations League playoffs, with the mission to keep the Red Devils in League A. Belgium will then start its qualifying for the World Cup in June.

Garcia won the French league and Cup double in 2011 with Lille, where he managed former Belgian great Eden Hazard.

Newly appointed coach for Belgium's national team Red Devils, Rudi Garcia, addresses a media conference in Tubize, Belgium, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Credit: AP/Virginia Mayo

“After some intense discussions, I’m delighted to have this opportunity to coach the Red Devils on the road to the World Cup,” Garcia said. “I will be able to work with a talented group and I hope that by achieving good results, we will be able to rally the whole country behind our Red Devils once again.”