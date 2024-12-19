SportsSoccer

Monaco defender Singo apologizes for dangerous move that left PSG goalie Donnarumma injured

Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu, right, and Monaco's Wilfried Singo vie for...

Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu, right, and Monaco's Wilfried Singo vie for the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Laurent Cipriani

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Monaco defender Wilfried Singo has apologized for his dangerous move that left PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with multiple cuts and a facial trauma during a French league game.

Donnarumma’s face was bloodied after being hit by his opponent’s cleat during PSG's 4-2 win at Monaco on Wednesday.

The Italy international took the studs of Singo’s cleat in the 17th minute. Singo, whose shot had been blocked, tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but instead struck his face.

“My gesture was obviously not intentional, but I was able to see afterwards that he had a significant injury to his face," Singo wrote on social media, in a message posted in both French and Italian. “I wish you a good recovery.”

Donnarumma was left lying on the pitch while receiving treatment. He finally stood up and walked away to be replaced by Matvey Safonov.

Photos showed that Donnarumma was cut below his right eye. Singo, who had already been warned, was lucky to avoid a red card.

PSG said Donnarumma suffered “a facial trauma with multiple wounds.” He was scheduled to undergo medical examinations on Thursday and will likely be rested for several days.

PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma warms-up prior to a Champions League...

PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma warms-up prior to a Champions League opening phase soccer match against FC Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

PSG opened a 10-point lead at the top of the French league with the win. Monaco remained in third place, level on points with second-place Marseille, which has one match in hand.

