Soccer fan banned for life after apparent 'racist gesture'

GILLINGHAM, England — A soccer fan was issued with a lifetime ban by English club Gillingham after appearing to make a racially offensive gesture to an opposition player.

A video widely shared on social media showed the supporter make what the club described as a “racist” gesture to Newport striker Omar Bogle after he scored in his team's 2-0 win on Saturday.

“The club can confirm a lifetime ban has been issued to an individual following an incident during Saturday’s game at home to Newport County,” Gillingham said in a statement.

The club said a number of fans had come forward to report the incident and that it had been dealt with quickly.

“We are absolutely disgusted,” said Gillingham director of operations, Joe Comper. “I think it is quite clear – everyone has seen the video and everyone can see what has happened. But it’s important that we, as a club, show that we take it very seriously."

Bogle scored both goals in the match - both penalties.

A Football Association spokesperson said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We strongly condemn the discriminatory and offensive incident involving a spectator during the fixture between Gillingham and Newport County.

“We are investigating the matter and will work with the club and the relevant authorities to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”