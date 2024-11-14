SportsSoccer

France coach says Mbappé's dip in form is due to both psychological and physical reasons

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Spanish...

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Jose Breton

By The Associated Press

PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday that there are both physical and psychological reasons for Kylian Mbappé's rough patch of form.

After France drew 0-0 with Israel in the Nations League, Deschamps was again asked about the reasons behind the Real Madrid striker's absence from his squad.

“It's a fact that he is in a difficult situation,” Deschamps told broadcaster TF1. “Obviously, he is going through a period which is not the happiest of his career.”

Mbappé was not included in Deschamps' list for the match against Israel and a game in Italy later this this week.

Mbappé was also absent from the previous France gathering because of a minor thigh injury. This time he is not injured.

“He wanted to come,” Deschamps said. “I think it's better for him (not to be selected) at the moment. Everybody can go through a difficult period. There is a physical element, and a psychological one.”

Mbappé’s performances have been below par in recent weeks after he joined Madrid from PSG this summer. He has one goal in his last seven club games and hasn’t added to his 48 goals for France since June.

France's coach Didier Deschamps reacts during the UEFA Nations League...

France's coach Didier Deschamps reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

Deschamps last week did not elaborate about his choice to do without Mbappé but said it was not related to recent reports in Swedish media that the former Paris Saint-Germain star was the subject of a rape investigation in Stockholm. Mbappé’s representatives have rejected the reports as “false and irresponsible.”

