Lyon loses penalty shootout to amateur team Bourgoin-Jallieu in French Cup

PARIS — Amateur team Bourgoin-Jallieu upset five-time winner Lyon in a penalty shootout to reach the French Cup round of 16 on Wednesday and home fans celebrated the shock result with a pitch invasion.

Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso had their efforts denied after the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

“We play football for this,” goalkeeper Ronan Jay told broadcaster beIN Sports. “It will stay with us for life, it’s unbelievable.”

Less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) separate the two cities, but the clubs have little in common. Lyon is one of the most storied clubs in French soccer, having won the league title seven times to add to its five Cup titles, while Bourgoin-Jallieu plays in the fifth division.

In the game, Mehdi Moujetzky scored both goals for Bourgoin-Jallieu, giving his team and early 1-0 lead and leveling the score at 2-2 in the 69th minute after Georges Mikautadze put Lyon ahead. Nemanja Matić scored Lyon's opener.

Moujetzky missed his penalty in the shootout but that did not prevent Bourgoin-Jallieu from sealing the historic result.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is bidding to win the cup for a record-extending 16th time and later plays against Espaly, another amateur club.