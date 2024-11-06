Real Madrid and France midfielder Tchouaméni sidelined with ankle injury
MADRID, Spain — Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni sprained his left ankle and could miss France's upcoming Nations League matches.
Tchouaméni picked up the injury during Madrid's 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Medical tests on Wednesday revealed the sprain and Madrid did not say how long he would be sidelined.
France takes on Israel and Italy later this month in the Nations League. In the absence of Kylian Mbappé, Tchouaméni had captained France last month.
More soccer news
Bizarre penalty sends Aston Villa to first Champions League loss at Brugge. Shakhtar gets first win1m read
UAE club Al-Ain fires coach Hernan Crespo less than 6 months after winning Asian CL title
Aston Villa gives away bizarre penalty for handball to gift Club Brugge the lead in Champions League
Besiktas beats Malmö 2-1 for 2nd straight win in Europa League
Another Valencia game postponed in Spanish league following deadly floods in Spain